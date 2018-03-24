Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Danny Trejo; The Evolution Of Artificial Intelligence

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Danny Trejo On Acting, Addiction And Playing 'The Mean Chicano Dude':Trejo says that his experience standing in the San Quentin prison yard waiting for a riot prepared him for acting: "You're absolutely scared to death ... [but] you have to pretend you're not."

2 Books Investigate The Mysteries Of Agatha Christie And The Golden State Killer: Maureen Corrigan recommends two books that grapple with real-life mysteries: Laura Thompson's biography of the sphinxlike Agatha Christie, and I'll Be Gone In The Dark,by the late Michelle McNamara.

Robots Are Now 'Creating New Robots,' Tech Reporter Says: The evolution of artificial intelligence has exploded over the past five years, leading to computers that can drive and talk. New York Times' Cade Metz explains how machines are learning on their own.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

