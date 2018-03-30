Court Rules Iowa Man May Say His Hometown Stinks

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Josh Harms was sick of the smell of rancid dog food odor he said was coming from a processing plant in his hometown of Sibley, Iowa. So he started a website saying people might not want to move there. Local officials ordered him to take down the site. Mr. Harms countered, saying it is his right to speak out in this country. A federal court agreed. The town has to pay Harms attorney fees and hold trainings for city staff about the First Amendment. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.