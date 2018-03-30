Watching 'Roseanne,' Again

The 90’s sitcom “Roseanne” is back with huge ratings and a message from Trump’s America.

This show airs Friday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Joanna Weiss, author, journalist and former TV critic for the Boston Globe. ( @joannaweiss)

Bob Thompson, founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, where he is also a professor.

Sesali Bowen, senior entertainment writer, Refinery29. ( @BadFatBlackGirl)

From The Reading List:

Politico: How Trump inspired the ‘Roseanne’ reboot — “In the first episode of “Roseanne,” the ’90s sitcom that launches a revival run on ABC on Tuesday, we learn that Roseanne Conner and her sister Jackie haven’t spoken in a year, on account of the 2016 election.”

Refinery29: I’m A Black Woman, And I Want Roseanne To Stay So White — “My love for the ‘90s sitcom Roseanne is probably the most off-brand thing about me. And for what it’s worth, it took years to grow on me as a kid.”

She’s baaack…The original Roseanne was celebrated for its look at how the other half lives: The challenges, the money woes, and the cheery backbiting of the Conner family and its tart-tongued matriarch was a huge hit. The new Roseanne attracted 18 million viewers, is off to an astounding start with a cast including Conner grandkids and politics front and center in the Age of Trump.

This hour, On Point: 21st Century Roseanne.

–Ray Suarez

