Stop, Collaborate, And Listen

Musical collaborations between artists who normally do their own thing have been around for a long time. Back in the 80s collaborations were rare enough that when one did become a hit, it was a big deal.

The trend began gathering pace in the 1990s, and hasn't stopped. Today, about 35 percent of the Billboard Hot 100 songs are now collaborations, up from just 5 percent in 1990.

There are a number of reasons for this, but the biggest might be the rising popularity of hip hop.

Music: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) " Havana ", RUN-DMC (feat. Aerosmith) " Walk This Way ", DJ Khaled (feat Justin Beiber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne " I'm The One ", Taylor Swift (feat Kendrick Lamar) " Bad Blood ", Bruno Mars (feat Cardi B) " Finesse (Remix) "

