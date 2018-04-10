Oklahoma Girl And Singer Blake Shelton Have Textbook In Common

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A 7-year-old in Oklahoma discovered a historic artifact - her elementary school reading book, "Look Away (Keys To Reading)." In it, she discovered the name Blake Shelton. The country star wrote his name when he had the very same book in 1982. Her mom was less excited. Oklahoma teachers are demanding money for schools, and the mother realized Blake Shelton's old signature is in her daughter's book because that book is almost 40 years old. It's MORNING EDITION.