How We're 'Killing Ourselves To Live Longer'

Author Barbara Ehrenreich is out with a new book, “ Natural Causes: An Epidemic of Wellness, the Certainty of Dying, and Killing Ourselves to Live Longer.” We’ll look at her bold new arguments.

Barbara Ehrenreich, author, journalist and political activist, author of “Natural Causes.” ( @B_Ehrenreich)

Dr. Ronan Factora, Cleveland Clinic doctor who works at the Center for Geriatric Medicine.

Excerpt of Barbara Ehrenreich’s new book, “Natural Causes”:

At age 76, author Barbara Ehrenreich has decided she is “old enough to die.” And that means opting out of medical screenings and annual exams. “I refuse to accept a medicalized life,” she writes in her new book, Natural Causes. The best-selling author with a PhD in cellular immunology comes down hard on the national obsession with wellness.

This hour, On Point: rethinking aging. And we’ll remember the life of the plain-spoken former First Lady Barbara Bush— who died yesterday at age 92.

— Melissa Block

