© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morgan Stanley Is Leaving Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg Reports

Published April 18, 2018 at 5:23 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bloomberg came out yesterday with a breaking story. Morgan Stanley is leaving Morgan Stanley. Yeah, there's a trader named Morgan Stanley - well, Morgan Adam Stanley - who was working at the Wall Street firm. Neither Morgan Stanley the man nor Morgan Stanley the company responded to Bloomberg's request for comment about his next career move. Wherever Morgan Stanley goes, his business cards are going to be a whole lot less cool. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition