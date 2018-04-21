Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big food item? - Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Now on the menu at Marin County's finest eateries, decomposed organic waste ordinarily used as fertilizer mixed in with fruit and sugar syrup for the delectable dessert known as compost compote.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Shrimp salad with peanut sauce and extra gluten that comes with a side of EpiPen.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: For the person who's always wanted their bacon served in a jar, we combined jam with bacon and call it jam-acon (ph).

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if we end up eating any of those, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. And for one last time, thanks to our great friend Carl Kasell. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.