Colorado Man Learns Animal Bites Are Part Of The Job

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. They say a cat has nine lives. If that applied to Dylan McWilliams, he'd have six left. The Colorado man was surfing in Hawaii and was bitten by a shark. He escaped and needed seven stitches - fewer than after his bear bite. Yes. In Colorado, the same man had nine stitches in his scalp after a bear attack. By comparison, he told the Star-Advertiser, his rattlesnake bite was not bad. He's a survival training instructor. Hire that man. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.