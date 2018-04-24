Failure To Declare Apple At Customs Costs Colorado Woman $500

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right, technically, yeah, Crystal Tadlock was wrong. The Colorado woman was flying home from Paris. At customs, you know you have to declare agriculture items coming into the U.S. Crystal did not declare the apple in her carry-on. It's not like she picked it on some suspicious French farm. The Delta flight attendant had passed it out on board, but Crystal was fined $500 anyway. Whatever happened to an apple a day keeps the customs agent away?