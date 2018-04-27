For Artists, Donating Work To Charity Can Mean Financial Burden

It’s the season of art auctions. Every spring, charities gather donors in ballrooms and galleries across the country, and auction off a range of enticing items — from a weekend at a luxury resort to free yoga classes to fine art. For many nonprofits, it’s their most important fundraising event of the year.

But for some artists, who are asked to donate their work many times a year, it can be a burden laden with unintended consequences. Amy Costello ( @tinyspark_org), senior correspondent for The Nonprofit Quarterly, reports.

