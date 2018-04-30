Comedian Michelle Wolf Is Standing Her Ground After Controversial Routine At D.C. Gala

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The comedian Michelle Wolf is standing by her controversial performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

MICHELLE WOLF: I wouldn't change a single word that I said. I'm very happy with what I said. And I'm glad I stuck to my gun.

CORNISH: That's from a new interview with WHYY's Fresh Air that airs tomorrow.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Wolf's monologue on Saturday night drew an immediate backlash - much of the criticism focusing on her roast of White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WOLF: I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful. Like she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.

KELLY: Wolf and Fresh Air's Terry Gross discussed why the barbs may have come as a surprise.

TERRY GROSS, BYLINE: You said - and I quote - "you should have done more research before you got me to do this." I got the impression you really meant that.

WOLF: I think sometimes they look at a woman, and they think, oh, she'll be nice. And if you've seen any of my comedy, you know that I don't - I'm not (laughter) - I don't pull punches. I'm not afraid to talk about things. And, you know, I don't think they expected that from me. I think they still have preconceived notions of how women will present themselves. And I don't fit in that box.

CORNISH: President Trump skipped the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the second year in a row. But he's had plenty to say about it on Twitter. This morning, he wrote the dinner is, quote, "dead as we know it." Yesterday, he called Michelle Wolf filthy.

