Your New Prescription: Empathy

With David Folkenflik

Compassion may be the cure. Dr. David Rakel shares his guide to healing through empathy and listening.

Guests:

Dr. David Rakel, professor and chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of New Mexico, founder and former director of the University of Wisconsin Integrative medicine program. Author of The Compassionate Connection: The Healing Power of Empathy and Mindful Listening. ( @DavidPRakel)

Dr. Helen Riess, co-founder and chief scientist for Empathetics, psychiatrist and medical educator at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Author of The Empathy Effect: 7 Neuroscience-Based Keys for Transforming the Way We Live, Love, Work, and Connect Across Differences. ( @HelenRiessMD )

From The Reading List:

Excerpt from “The Compassionate Connection”:

How well do you listen? How well are you heard? Turns out the answers to those questions may affect your health – and the health of those around you. Yet doctors often find themselves devoting more time to facing screens than the patients they serve. We’re joined by a physician who writes about the importance of connection between patients and practitioners, caregivers and loved ones.

This hour, On Point: the medical movement emphasizing the importance of empathy.

– David Folkenflik

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.