© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swedish Meatballs Aren't Originally Swedish

Published May 2, 2018 at 5:09 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE MUPPET SHOW")

BILL BARRETTA: (As the Swedish Chef) Is good, the Swedish meatball.

MARTIN: (Laughter). That's, of course, the Swedish Chef from "The Muppet Show," making up a batch of Swedish meatballs. But the chef's going to be really disappointed when he finds out the famed national dish of his homeland is actually from Turkey. Here's the tweet from the Swedish government. (Reading) Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE MUPPET SHOW")

BARRETTA: (As the Swedish Chef) Bork, bork, bork (ph).

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition