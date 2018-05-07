© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin Man Holds Record For Eating Big Macs

Published May 7, 2018 at 6:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a critique of news copy. A Wisconsin TV news story says Donald Gorske broke his world record by officially eating 30,000 Big Macs Friday. Gorske did not eat 30,000 Big Macs Friday but did eat his 30,000th - took him 46 years, and it's a record. Years ago, he was in the film "Super Size Me," about the health dangers of McDonald's foods. But he's still standing and calls the Big Mac the best food I ever had. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition