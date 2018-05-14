Remembering Former 'Morning Edition' Staffer Chinita Anderson

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now, here's one thing we know about the royal wedding - Chinita Anderson would have been all over it. For a decade, Chinita was part of the MORNING EDITION overnight team. She was direct, witty, curious. She grew up in a tough part of Cincinnati, graduated from Sarah Lawrence, taught in Japan and loved traveling the world.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Her interests were as wide as that world - European royalty, hip hop, Bollywood culture and politics. Chinita was also a playwright and tried her hand at podcasting.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHINITA ANDERSON: Welcome to Talking Weird's black feminist segment. Yay. I've been a feminist since I was 8 years old, and it's pretty much like breathing for me.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, Chinita worked for two more years, then moved back to Cincinnati to be with family. And they were with her when she died this weekend at 46. And her family here at NPR really misses her.