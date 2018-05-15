Literary Giant Tom Wolfe Dies
Literary giant Tom Wolfe, who chronicled everything from hippies to the space program before turning his eye to fiction, has died. Wolfe was known for creating a “New Journalism” and writing bestsellers that defined eras of American life. His books included “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and “The Bonfire of the Vanities.”
Here & Now‘s Robin Young look back at Wolfe’s life and career with NPR’s Lynn Neary ( @LynnPNeary).
