Notting Hill Festival Promised All-You-Can-Eat Pizza

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Notting Hill Pizza Festival in London promised all-you-can-eat pizza, except they kept running out of pizza. Lines were an hour long, and that wasn't even the biggest problem. A customer told the BBC that the slices looked like something that passed through a cat's digestive system. I looked at the photos. Yeah. They were trying to make this high-end, boutique-y (ph) stuff. Next year, call me. I have, like, 30 pizzerias in New Jersey to suggest. Just fly one of those folks in. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.