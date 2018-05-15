© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Notting Hill Festival Promised All-You-Can-Eat Pizza

Published May 15, 2018 at 6:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Notting Hill Pizza Festival in London promised all-you-can-eat pizza, except they kept running out of pizza. Lines were an hour long, and that wasn't even the biggest problem. A customer told the BBC that the slices looked like something that passed through a cat's digestive system. I looked at the photos. Yeah. They were trying to make this high-end, boutique-y (ph) stuff. Next year, call me. I have, like, 30 pizzerias in New Jersey to suggest. Just fly one of those folks in. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition