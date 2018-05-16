David Price Says Fortnite Not To Blame For Carpal Tunnel

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The video game Fortnite is huge. Even major league ballplayers are into it. They play it between games, traveling or downtime at the ballpark. But there can be negative consequences. Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is known to have a Fortnite habit. And last week, he missed his start against the New York Yankees because of a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome that could have been caused by too much gaming. Price says he'll stop playing Fortnite - at least at the ballpark. It's MORNING EDITION.