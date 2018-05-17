© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU Interim President On Nassar Settlement

Published May 17, 2018 at 7:15 AM EDT

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Michigan State University interim President John Engler about the $500 million settlement for victims of university athletic doctor and convicted sex abuser Larry Nassar.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: May 17, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
In an earlier version of this report, Michigan State University was mistakenly referred to as the University of Michigan. Also, Michigan State's interim president, John Engler, was mistakenly referred to as Jim Engler.

Tags

Morning Edition