DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Wasn't it the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey" when we became afraid technology could outsmart us?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY")

DOUGLAS RAIN: (As HAL 9000) I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.

GREENE: Well, in 2018, it's a bird outsmarting us using technology.

PETRA: Alexa? All lights on.

(SOUNDBITE OF STRAUSS' "ALSO SPRACH ZARATHUSTRA")

GREENE: That's a parrot named Petra. She has learned to use a smart speaker, and she is terrorizing her owner by turning the lights on and off all day long. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.