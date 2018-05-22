Residents Of Lake Worth, Fla., Are Warned About Zombies

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Residents of Lake Worth, Fla., can be forgiven if they're not reassured. During a power outage Sunday, an alert system texted residents. It blamed the outage on, quote, "extreme zombie activity." Officials say they're investigating the prank. They've issued a new alert insisting Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity, currently. But that's a little like saying don't panic. You are still saying the word panic. It's MORNING EDITION.