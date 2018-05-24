It Took 11 Rounds Of Rochambeau To Decide Baseball Game's Winner

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It was an important high school baseball game, a quarterfinal matchup between North Haven and Amity High in Connecticut. But when rain canceled the game, the players turned to an alternative way to settle the score - an epic 11-round matchup of rock, paper, scissors. The 10th went to North Haven with a rock over scissors. Then it was tied. Then it was all down to this. And wow, a scissors cuts paper. No one saw that coming. Here's video of the moment.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Cheering).

