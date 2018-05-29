Sherman Works On Unblocking 49er Fans He'd Blocked On Twitter

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. NFL star Richard Sherman is known for stirring things up with opponent teams and their fans. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Sherman blocked his fair share of fans on Twitter, especially from rival team the San Francisco 49ers. Now as luck or maybe as fate would have it, Sherman has now signed with the 49ers and is doing damage control. Over the weekend, he sent a tweet about unblocking all those Niners fans. Karma will get you every time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.