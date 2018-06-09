© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: We Quiz Baseball Star Keith Hernandez On 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'

Published June 9, 2018 at 6:17 AM EDT
Keith Hernandez of the New York Mets is shown above during a 1986 game against the San Diego Padres.
First baseman Keith Hernandez won 11 consecutive Gold Glove Awards for his extraordinary fielding in the 1970s and '80s. After his Major League career was over, he went on to have a celebrated guest appearance on Seinfeld and enjoy fame as a color commentator for his old team the New York Mets. He has now written a new memoir called I'm Keith Hernandez.

Back in the day, Hernandez did ads for the men's hair brand Just for Men — the tag line was "No play for Mr. Gray." We've invited Hernandez to answer three questions about another Mr. Grey — Christian Grey, from E. L. James' novel Fifty Shades of Grey.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

