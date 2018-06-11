What's To Come This Week In The News

With Ray Suarez

Fallout from the G-7. The North Korea summit. The GOP’s immigration feud, top reporters open their notebooks and share what to look for in the week ahead.

Guests:

Jeff Pegues, Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent CBS News. ( @jeffpeguescbs)

Nahal Toosi, Foreign affairs correspondent at Politico. ( @nahaltoosi)

Molly Ball, National Political Correspondent for TIME. ( @mollyesque)

From The Reading List:

Politico: “ Nixed Iran nuclear deal looms over Trump’s North Korea talks” — “Days before President Donald Trump embarked on a North Korea summit meant to solve one nuclear crisis, Iran hinted at another.

The Islamic Republic announced last week that it has expanded its ability to enrich uranium, a key ingredient for nuclear weapons. The move came just weeks after Trump abruptly quit the Barack Obama-era deal that largely dismantled Iran’s nuclear program, and it could be a first step toward an eventual Iranian dash to a nuclear bomb.

Iran probably didn’t time its move to throw a stink bomb into Tuesday’s summit in Singapore between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, experts say. But the news served as a vivid reminder of how the troubled Iran nuclear deal will haunt Trump’s talks with Kim.

The North Koreans are certainly watching.”

TIME: “ Donald Trump’s Campaign to Discredit the Russia Investigation May Be Working. It’s Also Damaging American Democracy” — “In a warren of low-ceilinged rooms on the ground floor of the West Wing, down the stairs from the Oval Office and next to the Situation Room, Donald Trump’s lawyers are waging war.

They’re locked in battle with Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, who has indicted 19 people over the past 13 months, five of whom have pleaded guilty. Now he is homing in on the investigation’s most powerful subject: the President, whom Mueller wants to testify under oath about what he knows.

It’s a dangerous moment for Trump. If he agrees to talk, the notoriously undisciplined President risks making a false statement, which could be a crime like the one that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment. But if he refuses, Mueller could issue a subpoena, instigating a long, high-profile court battle over whether Trump could be forced to testify. The two legal teams–Mueller’s squad of top prosecutors and Trump’s rotating cast of advocates–are haggling over what an interrogation would look like: how long it would be, what topics would be on the table and whether the session would be recorded. Before the President talks to investigators, Trump’s team wants to see the authorization letter that established Mueller’s authority, according to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. They are also demanding the special counsel’s report to be issued within 60 days of any interview.”

The U.S. President, the North Korean leader and their delegations are gathered in Singapore for nuclear non-proliferation talks, President Trump fresh from a contentious and unusual gathering of the G7 big industrial democracies… sniping over tariffs and trade echo from the Quebec confab… Trump wants Russia back in G7 as his old campaign chief faces more Russia-related charges. Women nominees emerge from primaries and lead the Trump resistance.

This hour, On Point: Reporters open their notebooks, and look at the week ahead.

– Ray Suarez

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.