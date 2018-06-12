© 2020 WFAE
Entrepreneur Elon Musk Rolls Out A Hot New Product

Published June 12, 2018 at 6:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Entrepreneur Elon Musk is rolling out a hot new product. For $500, you can have your own flame thrower. Twenty-thousand people ordered one of these. They sold out in days. It might sound dangerous, but thankfully, the order form has terms and conditions that would make Dr. Seuss proud - I will not use this in a house. I will not point this at my spouse. I will not use this in an unsafe way. The best use is creme brulee. What could go wrong here? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition