Across the country and beyond, drug donations are quietly emerging. At least 37 states in the U.S. have created drug donation programs for unused medication.

But in Athens, Greece, a tech startup is helping people redistribute their leftover medicine through an app called GivMed.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with co-founder Thanasis Vratimos.

