What We're Watching In The Week Ahead

With Jane Clayson

Top reporters open their notebooks and share what they’re working on and watching for in the week ahead.

Guests:

Paula Reid, Justice Department and legal affairs correspondent for CBS News.

Michael Warren, senior writer at The Weekly Standard.

Dana Milbank, syndicated columnist with the Washington Post who covers national politics.

From The Reading List:

New York Times: “ Leading Republicans Join Democrats in Pushing Trump to Halt Family Separations” — “Leading figures of both parties demanded on Sunday that President Trump halt his administration’s practice of separating children from their parents when apprehended at the border, as the issue further polarized the already divisive immigration debate in Washington.

Republican lawmakers, the former first lady Laura Bush, a conservative newspaper and a onetime adviser to Mr. Trump joined Democrats in condemning family separations that have removed nearly 2,000 children from their parents in just six weeks. The administration argued that it was just enforcing the law, a false assertion that Mr. Trump has made repeatedly.”

Politico: “ Manafort jailed after alleged witness tampering” — “A judge has jailed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors claimed he attempted to tamper with the testimony of two potential witnesses in a criminal case he faces over a Ukraine-related lobbying campaign.

The move marks a striking, although somewhat expected, turn in the government’s long-running case against Manafort, who is facing a series of financial fraud, tax and lobbying charges in cases spiraling out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Sending the 69-year-old Manafort to jail could boost the pressure on him to cut a deal with Mueller, whose main task is to determine whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Moscow on its election meddling efforts. However, it’s unclear what information the former Trump campaign chief could provide that would interest prosecutors enough to offer significant concessions.”

The Guardian: “ UN rejects plan to demand immediate ceasefire in Yemen port” — “Yemeni pro-government forces have closed in on a rebel-held airport as they pressed ahead with a sweeping offensive on the key Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, despite warnings from aid agencies that the attack could jeopardise vital aid supplies to a country on the brink of famine.

The swift advance was an important early success for the Saudi-led coalition, which launched the operation in Hodeidah three days ago and says it can seize the city quickly enough to avoid interrupting flows of aid to millions facing starvation.

Coalition warplanes bombed Houthi rebel positions on Friday, while rebels said in an official statement that they fired a ballistic missile on fighters’ gathering, but gave no report of causalities.”

[Youtube]

That’s CBS’s Gayle King, live from the U.S.-Mexico border this morning. At a facility where hundreds of migrant families – and many more unaccompanied children – are processed. Immigration and border security battles loom large on Capitol Hill this week. Lawmakers putting last week’s Inspector General’s report under the microscope. Plus, Manafort, Mueller, and more talk of tariffs and trade.

This hour, On Point: The week ahead in Washington and beyond.

– Jane Clayson

/ Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)