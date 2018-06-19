Why Indiana State Police Sergeant Was Hailed A Hero

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a cop hailed as a hero. Sergeant Stephen Wheeles pulled over a driver not for going too fast but for driving too slowly. The driver was below the 70 mile-per-hour limit with about 20 cars behind. When the officer posted a photo of the slow vehicle on social media, he received a grateful response. Indy car driver Graham Rahal thanked him. Other people asked him to move to their states or propose that he win a Nobel Prize. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.