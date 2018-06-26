Escaped Macaw Is Returned To Omaha Zoo
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Seemed like a good idea at the time - a zoo in Omaha held a bird show Sunday morning. To make it a bigger deal, the zoo brought in the Goodyear blimp. It is believed the blimp may be what spooked or inspired a red, green and blue macaw. The bird flew out of an amphitheater and out of the zoo and escaped. A resident later spotted the macaw, which came down out of a tree when zookeepers called. It's MORNING EDITION.
[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: We say the blimp flew over the Omaha zoo at the zoo's request. In fact, the blimp was in Omaha for another reason and just happened to fly over the zoo.]
Corrected: June 28, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
