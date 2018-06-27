Two Green Thumbs Up: Digging Into Your Gardening Questions

With John Harwood

The best green thumbs on the planet answer all your gardening questions from the soil on up.

Guests:

Melinda Myers, nationally known gardening expert, TV/radio host, author & columnist who has written more than 20 gardening books. ( @Melindagardens)

Steve Bender, senior writer at Southern Living, where he has written a gardening column called “The Grumpy Gardener” for more than 30 years.

Libby Weiland, statewide network coordinator for Vermont Community Garden Network.

For millions of us, gardens grow joy and beauty. But also mistakes and frustration. If you’re like me, you’re not sure whether marigolds really will protect your tomato plants, or how much sun is enough, or exactly when to intervene to head off water stress. But here’s the good news: we have a trio of gardening experts to help guide with tips and advice for any climate or region of the country.

This hour, On Point: your summer gardening questions, answered.

– John Harwood

