EPA, States Differ On New Rules For Nonstick Chemicals In Drinking Water

Published June 28, 2018 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this photo taken June 5, 2017, a U.S. Air Force worker loads bottled water into a vehicle in Airway Heights, Wash. Tests near Fairchild Air Force Base found groundwater tainted with two industrial chemicals used for years in firefighting foam and consumer products such as nonstick cookware. (Nicholas K. Geranios/AP)
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has called it a “national priority” to regulate some nonstick chemicals that used to be used on military bases and in Teflon, Scotchguard and firefighting foam. New Jersey wants even tougher standards.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with New Jersey Environmental Protection Commisioner  Catherine R. McCabe about the dangers of the chemicals, and differing approaches to regulating them.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.