Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Man Who Called 911 Too Many Times

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Georgia police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who has called them one too many times. Local news reports say the 62-year-old has dialed 911 over a hundred times in the past three years for mostly non-emergencies. The Cobb County fire chief says the police respond every time to make sure everything's OK, but when the guy calls the cops and asks them to bring him milk, his cellphone and his TV remote control, well, that's just not an emergency, is it? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.