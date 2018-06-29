Week In The News: Capital Gazette Shooting, Trump-Putin Summit, Kennedy Retires

With Anthony Brooks

A shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper. Trump to Putin: See you in Helsinki. Supreme Court shakeup. Sarah Sanders and civility. Harley Davidson and tariffs. Family reunification deadline. The roundtable takes it all onboard.

Guests:

James Hohmann, national political correspondent for The Washington Post. He writes The Post’s flagship newsletter, The Daily 202. ( @jameshohmann)

Jackie Kucinich, Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast. ( @JFKucinich)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. ( @JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List:

Capital Gazette: “ Five dead in ‘targeted attack’ at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, police say; Laurel man charged with murder” — “A gunman blasted his way into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun Thursday afternoon, killing five people, authorities said.

Journalists dived under their desks and pleaded for help on social media. One reporter described the scene as a ‘war zone.’ A photographer said he jumped over a dead colleague and fled for his life.”

The Guardian: “ Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to hold summit in July” — “Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will hold their first official summit in Helsinki on 16 July, the Kremlin and the White House have announced, scheduling an encounter that is certain to generate fresh controversy for the White House.

The optics of the meeting are likely to be as important to the leaders as its results. Moscow is keen to show it is not isolated on the world stage, while Trump has ignored criticism at home to plot a course towards closer relations with Putin.”

The New York Times: “ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Defeats Joseph Crowley in Major Democratic House Upset” — “Representative Joseph Crowley of New York, once seen as a possible successor to Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader of the House, suffered a shocking primary defeat on Tuesday, the most significant loss for a Democratic incumbent in more than a decade, and one that will reverberate across the party and the country.

Mr. Crowley was defeated by a 28-year-old political newcomer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, who had declared it was time for generational, racial and ideological change.”

The Washington Post: “ The Daily 202: Five times Anthony Kennedy was the fifth vote shows the significance of his retirement” — “You don’t need to look further than the 5-to-4 decisions announced over the past week to understand what a big deal Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement will be. Regardless of your politics, he has had an immense influence over the interpretation of the Constitution for three decades. In his final term on the court, he sided with his conservative colleagues on every big case, including offering the decisive vote to uphold Trump’s travel ban, weaken public employee unions and strike down a California law that required crisis pregnancy centers to tell women about the availability of abortion.”

Much of this week’s news came from the Supreme Court: Justice Kennedy stepped down. The President’s travel ban upheld. Unions took a major body blow. Also, growing protests against Washington’s immigration policy. Trump and Putin will meet in Finland. And a gunman kills five in a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.

This hour, On Point: Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

– Anthony Brooks

