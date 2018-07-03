© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After 44 Years Parking Scofflaw Pays Up

Published July 3, 2018 at 6:51 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a story about the power of guilt. Forty-four years ago, a driver in Minersville, Pa., got a parking ticket. He never paid up. Then, last week, the Minersville Police Department got a letter according to local TV. I've been carrying this ticket around for 40-plus years, always intending to pay. The driver said his name was Dave - no other identifying information. The original ticket was for two bucks. Dave added three for interest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition