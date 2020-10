The Fallows Take Us On A Journey Through America

This program originally broadcast on May 14, 2018.

A 100-thousand mile journey across America in a single prop plane. Writers James and Deborah Fallows found a country busy remaking itself. We’ll discuss their new book, “ Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America“.

Guests:

Deborah Fallows, linguist and contributor to The Atlantic, National Geographic, the New York Times and more. James Fallows, national correspondent for The Atlantic. ( @JamesFallows) Brenda Lathan, senior vice president of economic development at the Golden Triangle Development Link.

[Youtube]

From The Reading List:

Excerpt from “Our Towns”:

Watch America’s towns and cities from the cockpit of your single engine, get out and talk with folks, and you’ll feel hopeful about this country’s future. More common decency, more hard work, more getting along and building a new economy. That’s what writers James and Deborah Fallows did for five years: 100,000 miles into the heart of America. North, South, East, and West.

This hour, On Point: American stories, American hope. Jane Clayson

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.