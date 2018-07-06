Advice Columns: An American Love Affair

This program originally broadcast on April 11, 2018.

With guest host David Folkenflik.

America has a love affair with advice columns. We’ll tour the rich history and racy questions from a new generation.

Guests:

Meredith Goldstein, advice columnist and author of the Boston Globe’s “ Love Letters” column. Author of “Can’t Help Myself: Lessons & Confessions from a Modern Advice Columnist.” ( @MeredithGoldste)

Jessica Weisberg, magazine writer and podcast producer. Author of “Asking for a Friend: Three Centuries of Advice on Life, Love, Money & Other Burning Questions from a Nation Obsessed.” ( @jessicaweisberg)

Excerpt of “Asking for a Friend”:

Excerpt of ‘Can’t Help Myself’

Excerpted from CAN’T HELP MYSELF: Lessons and Confessions From a Modern Advice Columnist by Meredith Goldstein. Copyright © 2018 by Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Grand Central Publishing, New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.