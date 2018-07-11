Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Primary That She Didn't Even Enter

NOEL KING, HOST:

Twenty-eight-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stunned the political world recently. She beat out a well-known incumbent in the New York primary race. Now the New York Daily News reports that she has won another race in a district she wasn't even running in. How'd that happen? Well, people in that neighboring district wrote her name onto the ballot. Ocasio-Cortez said thanks on Twitter, but she will stick to running in her own district.