Clock In, Don't Work, Clock Out, Get Paid, Repeat For A Decade

Published July 12, 2018 at 5:39 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A guy was working as an archives director in Spain for a decade - well, working may not describe what he was doing. A Spanish paper reports that he would clock in in the morning and clock out in the afternoon, and in between, he'd just go home or somewhere that wasn't work. He told Spanish TV he did get a lot done, but investigators found no evidence of that. And he's now been barred from government work, so don't expect to see him in the office - I mean, not that you ever did. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

