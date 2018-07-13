Man With World's Longest Fingernails Finally Decides To Not Be Gross Anymore

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The man with the longest fingernails in the world decided it was finally time to cut them off. The 82-year-old man from India had been growing his nails since 1952, after a teacher laid into him for breaking one. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, his nails had a combined length of 29 feet, which is about half the length of a bowling lane. The nails will now be on display at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Times Square. Don't all rush there at the same time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.