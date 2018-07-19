© 2020 WFAE
Three Indicators To Keep A (Side)eye On

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published July 19, 2018 at 5:38 PM EDT
3

The U.S. economy is doing pretty well. Jobs continue opening, unemployment is low, and growth appears robust.

But that's no reason to be complacent. Today on the show, Stacey and Cardiff present three indicators that make them feel a bit queasy.

None of these indicators guarantees that an economic slowdown is on the way, but they could be doing a little better — and all of them will make you sound smarter around the water cooler.

