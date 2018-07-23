© 2020 WFAE
Cleveland DMV Tries To Thwart Smiling In Driver's License Photos

Published July 23, 2018 at 6:52 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. If you're feeling bummed out that LeBron James is leaving Cleveland, you're not alone. The anger and sadness has found its way into that city's bureaucracy. Remember; you're not supposed to smile for DMV photos. So to make sure that you're feeling somber, one DMV in Cleveland apparently attached a photo of LeBron wearing his new Lakers jersey to the camera. Roni Zemelman posted a pic of it on social media - a surefire way to make sure Ohioans don't smile for the camera. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition