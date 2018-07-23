© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

You 2.0: Rebel With A Cause

By Shankar Vedantam
Laura KwerelTara Boyle
Published July 23, 2018 at 9:00 PM EDT
Older woman wearing heart-shape sunglasses

A few years ago, social scientist Francesca Gino was browsing the shelves at a bookstore when she came across an unusual-looking book in the cooking section: Never Trust a Skinny Italian Chefby Massimo Bottura.

The recipes in it were playful, quirky — and improbable. Snails were paired with coffee sauce, veal tongue with charcoal powder. Francesca, who is Italian, says remixing classic recipes like this is a kind of heresy in Italian cooking.

"We really cherish the old way," she says.

But this chef — one of the most influential in the world — couldn't resist circling back to one, big question: Why do we have to follow these rules?

It's the kind of question Gino loves. A professor at Harvard Business School, she has spent much of her career studying non-conformists; specifically, people who break the rules, and end up in trouble. But now, standing in the bookstore, she wondered whether letting go of norms and traditions can lead to the most sublime examples of creative thinking.

This week, we'll follow Gino on her mission to understand the minds of successful rule breakers. What are their secrets? And how can we discover our own rebel talent?

"I think we really need to shift our thinking," says Gino. "Rebels are people who break rules that should be broken. They break rules that hold them and others back, and their way of rule breaking is constructive rather than destructive. It creates positive change."

How to be a rebel, this week on Hidden Brain.

Additional Resources:

Francesca Gino's book is called Rebel Talent: Why It Pays to Break the Rules in Work and in Life.

Read about Gino's 2013 study on "the red sneakers effect," which finds that deviating from social norms about dress codes can boost your status in the eyes of strangers.

Read Ting Zhang's 2015 study on how experts can overcome the "curse of knowledge" and rediscover the feeling of being a novice.

Watch basketball coach Maurice Cheeks help Natalie Gilbert sing the national anthem, despite his poor singing voice. Gino says rebel leaders earn respect by showing their vulnerabilities.

Hidden Brain is hosted by Shankar Vedantam and produced by Rhaina Cohen, Parth Shah, Jennifer Schmidt, Thomas Lu, Laura Kwerel, and Adhiti Bandlamudi. Our supervising producer is Tara Boyle. You can also follow us on Twitter @hiddenbrain.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
See stories by Shankar Vedantam
Laura Kwerel
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Tara Boyle