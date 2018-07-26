Pot-Sniffing Canadian Police Dogs Retire

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Canada is legalizing recreational marijuana use. And that has the Royal Canadian Mounted Police throwing some unusual retirement parties, specifically for their 14 cannabis-sniffing dogs. Once they've been trained to sniff for pot, the dogs can't stop sniffing for pot. The good news, though - the RCMP says, in some cases, police handlers will keep their dogs as pets. A spokeswoman says they'll get to spend their days doing what dogs do best - playing. It's MORNING EDITION.