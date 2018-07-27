Are You Up For Trying Mayonnaise Ice Cream?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's Friday, and it's summer, the perfect excuse to go get some ice cream. If you're in Falkirk, Scotland, and you're feeling adventurous, you could stop by the ICE ice cream shop and try their newest concoction. A warning, though - it's not for the faint of heart - mayonnaise. As you might imagine, people have mixed emotions about this. The owner of the shop describes it as a, quote, "full-on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy, milky aftertaste." The New York Post put it best, though - may-no.