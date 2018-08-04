© 2020 WFAE
Fresh Air Weekend: Captured By Somali Pirates; Actor Tony Shalhoub On 'Mrs. Maisel'

Published August 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM EDT
Michael Scott Moore was captured by pirates after traveling to Somalia to write a book about the history of piracy in the Horn of Africa.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Journalist Held Captive By Pirates Says Focus And Forgiveness Were Crucial:After being kidnapped in Somalia, Michael Scott Moore considered suicide. Then he experienced an "incredible mental transformation" that enabled him to forgive the people who were causing him pain.

New Season Of 'Better Call Saul' Brings Spinoff One Step Closer To 'Breaking Bad': Better Call Saul acts as both a sequel and a prequel to AMC's series about the crystal meth trade. Critic David Bianculli says the show remains "as delightful as ever" in its fourth season.

Tony Shalhoub On 'Mrs. Maisel' And Questioning His Worth As An Actor: The former Monk star recently won a Tony for his role in The Band's Visitand is up for an Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Despite his success, he still feels like each role could be his last.

