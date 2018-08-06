Chicago Officials Ask People To Speak Up After A Dozen Killed In Weekend Shooting
In Chicago, one of the bloodiest weekends in recent history has the city's mayor and police superintendent calling for neighbors to speak up. From Friday evening to Sunday night, 33 shooting incidents left 12 people dead and many more injured.
Corrected: August 7, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of the headline said dozens killed. It should have said a dozen.