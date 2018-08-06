People In Michigan Are Enthusiastic About 'Amish Uber'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

If you use the ride-hailing service Uber, you know there's UberPOOL, UberX, UberCHOPPER. Yeah. You can hail a helicopter. Well, now in western Michigan, there is Uber buggy, or Amish Uber, as Tim Hochstedler calls it. WWMT News says Tim is not affiliated with Uber. He just likes the name. His $5 horse-drawn buggy rides have been a hit. Only catch? The Amish driver doesn't use a cellphone. You've got to hail him the old-fashioned way. Just put your hand up.