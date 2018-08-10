Heat Wave In U.K. Reminds Andean Flamingos Of Their Natural Habitat

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Europe is suffering from a massive heatwave this summer, which is making many people miserable. But it's good for some tropical Andean flamingos at a refuge in the U.K. It was so hot the birds were reminded of their natural habitat, and they laid eggs for the first time in 15 years. Unfortunately, the eggs weren't fertilized, so they didn't hatch. But wildlife officials replaced those eggs with viable ones from Chilean flamingos to raise as their own. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.